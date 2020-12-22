Allan John Haynes, age 76, of Wayne, Ohio passed away on Monday (December 21, 2020) at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on March 13, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Jack L. & Anna E. (Norman) Haynes. He married Betty A. Ebersole on December 2, 1967 in Moline, Ohio.
Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Betty; sons, Jack (Rania) Haynes of Bowling Green, Ohio, Edmund Haynes of Findlay, Ohio; daughters, Dana (Lee) Hauenstein of Findlay, Ohio, Cindy (Tony) Herrera of Bowling Green, Ohio; sisters, Patricia (Glen) Ohler of Wayne, Ohio, Constance (Paul) Lemke of Toledo, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Anna; brother, Kenneth; sister, Janet Simon.
Allan was a 1963 Graduate of Lake High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked for 30+ years at Allied Signal in Fostoria, Ohio retiring in 2005. He was a member of Christ Church in Bowling Green, Ohio. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, playing the lottery, Hershey chocolate with almonds, playing play station golf and poker, but the greatest joy in his life which came from his really big heart was the art of giving gifts where he always went way overboard with not just one of something, but usually two or three of the same thing.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Monday (December 28, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday (December 29, 2020) with Pastor Doug McKinney officiating. Burial will be in Lake Township Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Wood County Military Detail. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church in Bowling Green, Ohio. Due to Covid 19 masks will be required along with everyone practicing social distancing. On-line condolences may be made to Allan’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.