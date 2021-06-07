Allan “Al” R. Ballard, age 93, of Luckey, OH passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH. He was born on April 10, 1928 in Tontogany, OH to Clifford and Nellie (Wires) Ballard. Al was member of the 1947 graduating class at Pemberville High School. He later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, on October 11, 1952 he married Delores Hazel in Stony Ridge, OH. Al and Delores raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 64 years of marriage before Delores’ passing in August of 2016.
Along with his wife, he was co-owner of Ballard’s Body Shop in Luckey, from 1965-2007, when he finally decided to retire. In addition to being a proud Army Veteran, Al was a member of the Troy-Webster American Legion Post #240, Faith United Methodist Church, and a 72 year member of the Pemberville F&AM Lodge #516.
Al is survived by his daughter: Susan (Guenter) Schlecht of Oregon, OH and son: Tom Ballard of Luckey, OH. Grandchildren: Joseph Ballard, Jenny (Greg) Alvarez, Garrett Ballard, and Cody Flinchum. Great-grandchildren:
Jaydon, Gregory and Ashlyn Gonzalez, and sister: Joyce Snyder of Perrysburg, OH. In addition to his wife Delores, he was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, grandson: Travis Flinchum, and brother Joe Ballard.
Family and friends will be received 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Johnston. Interment will be in Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Faith United Methodist Church, Troy Twp., Fire Dept or Otterbein Senior Living. The family would like to thank Pat & Son Towing, for all their assistance with Al's final ride.