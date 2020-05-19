The family of Virginia Alice Retterer, 99, are sad to announce her death on May 15, 2020.
Born January 27, 1921 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, she was the daughter of Paul and Ruth Castanien.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Oscar Jr. (Ret) and her son Oscar III (Skip); in addition to sisters Marjorie, Jean, Janet and brother Bud.
She is survived by her children Sherry (Tom) Mortenson of Southern Pines, North Carolina; Debbie Chapman of Maumee, Ohio; daughter-in-law Celeste (Skip) DiMarco of Lititz, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Caith (Jody) Chapman of Austin, Texas; Brian Chapman of Maumee, Ohio; Eric Chapman of Maumee, Ohio; Claire Retterer of Lititz, Pennsylvania; Ella Retterer of Lititz, Pennsylvania and Olivia Retterer of Baltimore, Maryland; great-grandchildren Nash and Ava Chapman of Austin, Texas, and Oscar, Bobby and Vernon Chapman of Maumee, Ohio. Also surviving are sisters Eleanor Sidell, Judy Thatcher and brothers Bill Castanien and Frank Castanien as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ginny and Ret were married in Marion, Ohio in 1946. They moved to Bowling Green so that Ret could finish college at BGSU where they lived most of their lives and raised their children.
She had an extraordinary life as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, pre-school teacher, homemaker, gardener and small business owner.
In 1963, Ginny opened the Powder Puff, a clothing store near the BGSU campus, which she ran for nearly 30 years. Years later, customers would come up to her and comment on the store and she enjoyed reminiscing with them. Many college students worked for her over the years who still kept in touch.
Once retired, she was able to happily spend her days gardening, tending her roses and adoring her grandchildren.
A service to remember Ginny will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Storypoint Waterville and the caregivers of Hospice for their incredible care and support.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ginny’s love of her church, memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 126 Church St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
