Alice McGillvary - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Alice McGillvary

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 8:53 am

Alice McGillvary Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Alice McGillvary, 87, North Baltimore, died Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019).

Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, September 12, 2019 8:53 am.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]