Alice Marie Sears, 95, formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021.
She was born in 1926 to Charles “Ray” and Minnie Burbridge, and she grew up in Cleveland with her younger brother John. Together they explored the city by streetcar. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother. She married James C. Sears in 1946 and they enjoyed nearly 40 years together until his passing in 1985.
Alice is survived by four children: Laura (Jim) of Greenville, SC; Jim (Mary) of Cleveland, GA; Doug (Nancy) of Suwanee, GA; and Tom (Judi) of West Chester, OH; eight grandchildren: Roger, Susan, Allison, Jay, Adam, Evan, Jessica and Emily; twelve great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.
Admitted as one of only two women to the College of Business at BGSU, Alice earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1948 and was successful in her career as a CPA specializing in income tax and title search work. She was an honorary member of the Ohio Bar Association.
Family was her greatest love. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she delighted in the annual family celebration, especially when everyone gathered in Gatlinburg. She was a member of First Presbyterian church and a past president of Wood County American Cancer Society. She made countless fleece caps for women going through chemotherapy treatments. She was an avid bridge player and sports fan, and she attended BGSU football and ice hockey games. Alice learned to ice skate as a child and her interest was renewed when the ice arena opened at BGSU. For many years she performed annually in Ice Horizons shows. She loved to travel, and there were many family vacations to most of the eastern US and Canada. On her first trip to Europe, she kissed the Blarney Stone. Upon their high school graduations, she treated each of her grandchildren with a trip of their choosing; those trips included Hawaii, Alaska, Tahiti, Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, New York City, Greece, London and Paris. She had a lifelong interest in needlepoint, counted thread cross stitch, and quilting. In retirement, her television was most likely tuned on a sports event or financial program while she pursued a craft project.
Visitation for Alice will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 1:30-3:30 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green.
A graveside ceremony will follow at 4:00 pm at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green. Memorial contributions may be gifted to First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., Bowling Green OH 43402 or to a nonprofit of your choice.