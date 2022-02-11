Alice M. (Carley) Sieving, age 89, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, while in Florida. She was born on March 12, 1932 in Fremont, OH to Herbert M. and Corrine H. (Zeigler) Carley. On May 9, 1953, she married Kenneth H. Sieving at Grace Lutheran Church in Fremont, OH. Alice and Ken have raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 69 years of marriage together.
In addition to being a homemaker and taking care of her family, Alice was a dedicated farm wife helping her husband Ken on their family farm. In the early years of her working life, she worked as a receptionist with Weight-Watchers for several years. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville where she was part of the women of the church. She also was a member of the Midmorning Belles Homemaker group. Alice enjoyed traveling and considered herself a snowbird spending much of her winters with her husband in Haines City Florida. Her other free time activities included her admiration of quilts and she was a member of a local card group 65 years. However, she considered it her greatest pastime spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
In addition to her husband Ken, Alice is survived by her children: Tom (Christine) Sieving of Pemberville, Ron (Cindy) Sieving of Pemberville, Kurt (Barb) Sieving of Perrysburg and Kay (David) VanName of SC. Grandchildren: Jacob (Nicole) Sieving, Andrew (Chelsea) Sieving, Angela (Mike) Francis, Stacey Sieving, Alison (Jake) Hepler, Ryan Sieving, Laura VanName and 7 great-grandchildren. Sisters-in-law: Nan Carley of GA and Laverne Gondrey of CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Dale Carley.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Marsh Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of services. Officiating will be Rev. Timothy Philabaum. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: American Heart Association or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.