I have left the cares of this life behind on July 15, 2020 and passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus my Saviour and Lord.
I have answered my last call, played my last song and prayed my final prayer.
I will be missed and reminisced by parents Dale and Janet Johnston; brothers, Raymond (Diane) Johnston and Roger (Marina) Johnston; sister Amy (Barry) Milliron and several nieces and nephews.
I will be buried at Foxfield Preserve in Wilmot, OH on Friday July 17, 2020 at 12 noon. There will not be any services, but you are welcome to attend my burial. As you gather to bury me, experience God through seeing His reflection in the beauty of nature which He has created.
In lieu of flowers I ask you to do an unexpected act of kindness for someone else. Memorials will be given to Lutheran World Relief.
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick Funeral Home (419)535-5840.