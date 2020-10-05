Alice L. Rochte, 91, of Waterville, OH passed away October 4, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Bradner, OH. She was born January 30, 1929 in Toledo, OH to Edward & Tillie (Schwartz) Fickbohm.
Family was everything to Alice. She enjoyed coloring beautiful felt art pieces, and fishing. She worked for the Ohio Turnpike as a toll taker, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Waterville Fire Dept. Auxiliary and Zion Lutheran Church.
Alice married Donald E. Rochte on September 1, 1951. He preceded her in death in 2008. Survivors include children, Ron Rochte, and Cathy (Martin) Walters, daughter-in-law, Lori Rochte, grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Rochte, Jennifer (Dennis) Abke, Joshua (Nicole) Walters, Stephanie (Mike) Spencer, Mindy (Neil) Sebring, Tawny (Doug) Nickel and Tiffany Rochte, 21 great grandchildren and friend & aid, Danielle Bostleman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Paul Rochte and sister, Betty Rochte.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to Bridge Hospice. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com