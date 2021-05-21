Alice Jean Christiansen age (94), of Toledo and formerly of Luckey, OH, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at The University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on February 9, 1927 in Haskins, OH to Henry and Maude (Cordy) Robinson. On September 20, 1945, she married Martin L. Christiansen in Pemberville, OH. Alice Jean and Martin raised 2 daughters and celebrated 53 years of marriage before Martin’s passing in 1998.
In addition to being a homemaker, Alice Jean, worked in various capacities including, quality control at Ace Hardware, and as an administrative assistant in the farm bureau office, until she eventually retired. Her memberships included the: Eagles and Elk Lodges, where her and Martin could be found square dancing and enjoying the company of their friends. In addition, she enjoyed reading, being outdoors, tending her flowers, and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.
Alice Jean is survived by her daughter: Joyce Maksymiak of NC. Grandchildren: Jay Maksymiak, Michael Maksymiak, Jennifer (Justin Costabile) Maksymiak, Julie Davis, Janet Davis and great-grandchildren: Amelia and Alex. In addition to her husband Martin, she was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Judy Davis, brother: Clifford Robinson, sisters: Bernice Watts, Florence Limes, June Oswald and son-in-law: Al Maksymiak.
Alice Jean will be laid to rest at a Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor Leroy Sholey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: The Holland branch of the Lucas County Public Library. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com