Alice J. (Ambrose) Kernz, 97, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 3, 2021 in her home as she wanted. Alice was born in Oglesby, Illinois. She married Joseph Kernz on June 25, 1949 and they shared 61 years together until he passed in 2010.
Alice was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church where she dedicated most of her time volunteering. She enjoyed needlework, cooking and ceramics. Alice will be remembered for her love of laugher.
She is survived by her children; Kathy (Thomas) Utz, Jan (Tim) Brown, Jim Kernz and Jeff Kernz; grandchildren, Kristen, Eric, Kendra, Zak, Emily, Sierra and Lily; great-grandchildren, Ronan, Finola, Callie and Kaden; and sister, Molly Rodriguez. Along with her husband, Joseph; she was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Frank Zobavink and granddaughter, Hope.
Friends will be received Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s name to St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made online to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.