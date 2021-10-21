Alfredo Ruiz “Fred” Gonzales, 81 of Bowling Green passed away at the Bowling Green Manor on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was born in Crystal City, TX on May 4, 1940 to the late Higinio and Francisca (Ruiz) Gonzales. He married Beatrice Maldonado on July 24, 1959 and she survives along with their three children, Fred Gonzales, Jr., Art Gonzales and Annette Hammer; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Joe and Elias and three sisters, Olivia, Frances and Alma. Four brothers, Oscar, Ray, Arnulfo and Bob and two sister, Lala and Carol also preceded him in death.
Fred retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He enjoyed working in the yard and playing with the grandkids.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30am Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home with Deacon Armando Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service (10:30-11:30am) Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.