Alexander Paul DePue (49) died in an automobile accident in Mexico on Jan. 26. He was a member of The DePue Brothers Band, that made the popular CD entitled, When It’s Christmas Time. Alex and his brothers, all virtuoso violinists, played music of any style. Once, Alex won a contest by playing The Mendelssohn Violin Concerto; then he went on to win many fiddle contests.
Alex built his own recording studio and made several CDs of his own. He would record his solo, then record his accompaniment by playing the piano, guitar, double bass, etc. In many of his recitals, Alex was accompanied by Miguel De Hoyos, a virtuoso guitarist, and they amazed their audiences.
Alex had a personality that would brighten any room he might enter. His personality was remarkable. He loved people and helped anyone in need.
Alex once performed with the bands of Steve Vai (guitarist in the Cross Roads movie), Little Jimmy Dickens (Grand Ole Opry, star), Kevin Costner (Dances With Wolves, movie star) and others. He won the Windfield, Kansas, National Championship Fiddle Contest twice. Alex is also in The Guinness Book of World Records, for his speed in playing the Flight of the Bumble Bee (by Rimsky-Korsakov).
In 2018, Alex proposed to his wife in front of a live audience. During that performance, he brought down the theater lights, had his brothers softly playing The Pachelbel Canon, as they approached the middle of the hall, where he was on his knees proposing to his singer, Aria Curzon. She accepted him and they were married on August 8, 2021, in Mexico where they would live. “The Fiddler” will never be forgotten for his love and musical genius.
Alex was preceded in death by his mother, Linda DePue. Alex is survived by his wife, Aria, his parents, Wallace and Elaine DePue, and his brothers, Wallace Jr., Jason (Zhihui) and Zachary.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.