Alex Tennyson Smith, 49, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away unexpectedly June 25, 2022. Alex was born on February 12, 1973 in Sarasota, Florida to Rier Sr. and Maggie Jordan-McComesky. He married Rachel Roseman on March 30, 1998 and she survives.
Alex worked as an electrician and supervisor for the American Steel Treating. He had a passion for life and thrived on new challenges. He was a natural athlete with the intent of mastering them all. Alex loved the outdoors no matter the season. Boating on the Maumee River in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter months, until summer returned. He enjoyed watching sports with his friends and movies. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.
Alex is survived by his wife Rachel, daughters Adeline and Riley; grandchildren McKinley and Tennyson; sisters Tammie Downey, Nicole Smith; brothers Terry (Angela) Manuszak, Rier (Lisa) Smith Jr.; half-sisters Candie Hayes and Julie Smith; step-father Edward McComesky; brother-in-law Shaun Downey, several nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends. Alex was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Alex will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the DECK-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1460 W. Wooster Street/P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio from 2:00 – 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all the first responders and the Maumee River Community for all their efforts and support during this difficult time.
