Alex Blanco, 50, of Haskins, Ohio passed away April 19, 2021 due to complications from COVID19. He was born on April 3, 1971 to Jessica (Avila) Blanco and the late Abelardo (Al) Blanco.
Alex is survived by his mother Jessica; son Kaden Blanco; siblings: Manuel (Heather) Blanco; and Anita Blanco. He was preceded in death by his father Abelardo. Alex graduated from Otsego High School in 1989. He attended Michigan State University and completed his bachelors of science degree from Heidelberg University. He enjoyed golfing, watching sports, and hanging out with friends. He also enjoyed grilling out, and the occasional trip to any casino. Most of all he loved being a dad and spending time with his son Kaden. He will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions in Alex’s honor may be gifted to Otsego Baseball.
With Alex’s love of athletic wear, please be comfortable and casual. Visitation for Alex will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. His Funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00am at the funeral home and will stream live via the Hanneman Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will immediately follow at Tontogany Cemetery. Those attending services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
