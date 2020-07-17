Alethea Caroline Michel, age 93, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Waterford at Levis Commons, Perrysburg. She was born on August 31, 1926 in Pemberville, OH to Henry and Esther (Ernsthausen) Oehmke. She married Rolland H. Michel, on February 26, 1949 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Alethea and Rolland raised 3 children and celebrated over 52 years of marriage before Rolland passing in April of 2001. In addition to being a homemaker, Alethea, worked as a cook 19 years at Lemoyne Elementary for the Eastwood School District. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge and enjoyed quilting with the ladies of the church. While family remained her first love, in her free time, she enjoyed playing bunco.
Alethea is survived by her children: Linda (Don) Werly of Toledo, Terry (Mary) Michel of Perrysburg, Larry (Darlene) Michel of Perrysburg, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Rolland, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Eunice Snyder, Lois Simmon and Marcella Tornow. Brothers: Donald and Dale Oehmke.
Alethea will be laid to rest next to Rolland in family committal service at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: St. John’s Lutheran Church. Heartland Hospice or Journey of the Heart Ministries. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com