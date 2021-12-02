Albert G. Taylor, age 89, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. He was born on February 28, 1932 in Sylvania, OH to Bert M. and Vida L. (Clark) Taylor. Following graduation from high school and later business school, he would serve his country in the United States Navy. On September 21, 1963 he married Carol Baker at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge, OH. Albert and Carol raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 54 years of marriage before Carol’s passing in August of 2017.
Albert worked in autobody repair 30 plus years, eventually retiring from Liberty Body Shop in Toledo. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where his ministries included serving on the church council. He was very active in researching family genealogy and a member of the Wood County Genealogical Society. Albert was an avid reader and he also enjoyed attending Five Point Steam Threshers events. His family remained the love of his life, with one of his greatest joys being a grandpa.
Albert is survived by his children: Brian Taylor of Gahanna, and Donna (Brian) Bowers of Bowling Green. Grandson: Penton Bowers, sister: Judith (Roger) Maynard, brothers:
Henry (Lois) Taylor and Charles Taylor all of MI., and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Carol, he was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Bertha Bair, Marjorie Bryan, Mayola Richardson, Arleen Kelly and brother: Bert Taylor Jr.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 West Main Street Luckey, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, OH. Officiating will be, Pr. Mike Hughes. Albert will be laid to rest next to Carol in Troy Township Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: St. John’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.