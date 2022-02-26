Alan James Rahe, age 77, of Sun City Center, FL (formerly of Waterville, OH), passed away on February 24, 2022 at Hospice House in Sun City Center, Florida.
Alan was born on August 16, 1944 in Toledo, OH to Arnold and Carolyn (Wiegman) Rahe. On June 19, 1970 he married Rebecca Lee Adler in Rudolph, OH. Surviving is his wife, daughter Anne (Adam) Goldstone of Wesley Chapel, FL, son, Robert (Teresa) Rahe of Orlando, FL, grandsons Grant Goldstone, Garrett Goldstone, Aiden Rahe and granddaughter Emma Rahe; brothers Glenn (Shirley) Rahe and Thomas (Darla) Rahe. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Rahe.
Alan served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Obtaining degrees from BGSU and the University of Toledo, he taught elementary physical education 30 years for Anthony Wayne Local Schools in both Waterville and Monclova where his motto was “Do your best.” He was a coach and an umpire for many years.
The family requests that memorials be made to Anthony Wayne Education Foundation, PO Box 294, Waterville, OH 43566 marked “In Memory of Alan Rahe.”
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Military Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to 1605 Woodmar Dr., Sun City Center, FL 33573.