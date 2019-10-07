Alan E. McCartney Sr., 70, North Baltimore, died Oct. 3, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 8:48 am
