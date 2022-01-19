Alan B. Tracy, 56, of Portage, Ohio passed away Monday January 17, 2022. He was born May 8, 1965 in Bowling Green to Marion “Woody” and Dorothy (Nehls) Tracy.
Alan was born and raised in Bowling Green, Ohio. He served our country proudly in the United States Army. He was a longtime volunteer coach at Carter Park, he loved being around people and baseball. Alan was an avid Notre Dame Football fan. He was a Coke enthusiast and loved collecting old Coke bottles and memorabilia.
Alan’s greatest love was his family. He was extremely proud of his children and loved spending time with his brothers, sisters and friends.
He is survived by his parents Woody and Dorothy Tracy of Bowling Green, Ohio, children Nate Tracy of Cygnet, Ohio, Anthony Tracy of North Baltimore, Ohio and Kaitlyn Tracy of North Baltimore, Ohio, brothers Scott (Cindy) Tracy, Steve (Bobby Labiche) Tracy, Rich (Jen) Tracy and Andy (Tiffany) Tracy and sisters Sandy (Jack) Didion and Sue (Scott) Lane as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by longtime friends Rusty Boles, Robert Cotton, Steve Fuller, Kevin Gordon, and Maria Tracy.
Visitation will be held on Sunday January 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
His funeral service will be held on Monday January 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Abiding Word Lutheran Church, 17202 Mercer Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Additional visitation will be held Monday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
The family recommends facial covering be worn in the funeral home and the church. Memorial contributions may be given to BG Youth Baseball or the Wounded Warrior Project.