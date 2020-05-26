Adolph J Wozniak, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on May 22, 2020.
Born on February 24, 1926, in Port Clinton, OH, he was the son of Jan and Zofia Wozniak, both of whom emigrated from Poland in the early 1900s.
He graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1944 and joined the Army Air Corps. He served during World War Two as a flight engineer and tail gunner on B-29 and B-17 Bombers. After graduating from Trine University with a Bachelor’s degree in Radio Engineering, he worked for Thomson Products in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to Fort Wayne in 1966 to work in the Electronic Warfare Division at Magnavox; he retired in 1989 after mentoring many young engineers.
Adolph was an amateur radio enthusiast with the call sign WA9WTJ.
In the late 1960s he served as the President of the predecessor organization to the Allen County ARC/Easter Seals and was a key member of the team responsible for bringing public television to the Fort Wayne area. Adolph was a faithful attendee of Grace Point Church in Fort Wayne.
Preceded in death by Dolores, his wife of 59 years and his son Joe, he is survived by his loving family; son, Ted and his wife Pam of Charlotte, NC, and Dr. Thomas and his wife Kristi of Hartland, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Drew (and his wife Cristina), Briana, Alyssa, Sophia, and Geoffrey.
He has four surviving siblings: Edwin Wozniak of Pemberville, Ohio; Cecilia Case of Las Vegas, Nevada; Lilian Capko of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Alfred Wozniak of Port Clinton.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, and it can be viewed on-line via the Facebook page of D.O. McComb and sons at www.facebook.com/DOMcCombPineValley.
Entombment will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the Allen County ARC/Easter Seals. For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.