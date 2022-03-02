Adolfo “Al” Zamarripa of Weston, Ohio passed away on February 28, 2022 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family.
Al was born on September 27, 1950 in Pharr, Texas to the late Demetrio and Fabiana (Riojas) Zamarripa. He married Barb Hillard on June 30, 1978 in the South Liberty United Methodist Church and she survives in Weston.
Also surviving are his daughters: Jessica Zamarripa of Bowling Green and Andrea Zamarripa of Weston; siblings: Maria Dalia Zamarripa, Mary Elena Guiterrez, Hilda Ramirez, Rosie Zamarripa, Larry Zamarripa and Israel Zamarripa and his canine companion Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Juan and Demetrio Jr. Zamarripa.
Al proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and worked at GKN Driveline and Midwest Stamping. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboy and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed wood working, gardening and took great pride in his yard. Al also enjoyed watching a good western movie and spending time with his wife Barb and his children Jessica and Andrea.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 9-10 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Al’s Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor David Boswell, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Weston Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Al’s honor to the Wood County Humane Society or the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Al’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.