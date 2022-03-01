Adolfo “Al” Zamarripa, 71, Weston, died Feb 28, 2022. Arrangements are pending with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former BG man pleads guilty to amended charge of inducing panic
- Seth Jon Nonnemaker
- Ohio election officials: 'Grave concerns' for May 3 primary
- Health dept. conducts inspections
- BG man arrested for OVI after crashing into ATM
- Douglas “Doug” Jon Staib
- Thomas Robert Lewallen
- Kathleen Ann Wasson
- BGSU helps with learning gap
- BGSU grad student turns therapy into focus of academic study
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.