Adam Michael Deal, 31, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away suddenly and unexpectedly January 28, 2021 from a brain aneurysm. He was born on November 16, 1989 to Charles Deal and Tina (Sattler) Smith in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Adam is survived by his mother Tina (Smitty) Smith of Rudolph; father Charles Deal (Vickie Kirchner) of McComb; brothers: Chad and Steve Deal of Findlay; CJ Kominek of Rudolph; Christopher Kominek of Bowling Green; sister Melanie Smith of Maumee; grandpa Harry Smith; his hunting buddies: Buster, Bubba, Zach, Jack: and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Adam was preceded in death preceded by grandparents: John & Carol Sattler; Clarence & Eva Mae Deal; Norma Smith; uncles: Jeff Sattler; Toby Deal; Roy Collins and aunt Bonnie (Michael) Van Wormer
Adam was a 2008 graduate of Pandora Gilboa High School. He was a welder for Werk-Brau Co. in Findlay. He had a passion for and enjoyed teaching others how to hunt. Adam was a gun and bow enthusiast. He loved working on his mustang with his dad. He had a love for life and his smile was infectious, it drew you in. He will be dearly missed.
The family would like to give Glenn and Sherida Risner a special thanks for filling in as grandparents when Adams grandparents passed away. They would also like to thank Brad Cherry and Rock Vetell for taking Adam under their wings.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be gifted to Wood County Top Shots 4H Shooting Club. There will be an annual memorial fundraiser in Adams honor to help raise money for youth activities Adam loved. This years fundraiser will be at a date to be determined.
A walk through visitation for Adam will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Adam's funeral and burial will be private but will stream live via https://www.facebook.com/hannemanfamilyfuneralhomes