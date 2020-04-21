Abraham Stricklen Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 21, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abraham Stricklen, 82, Cygnet, died April 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesBGSU looking to make $27 million in reductionsBG man arrested for making threats against ex-employerBG man pleads not guilty to 25 counts of rapeFour more coronavirus deaths in Wood CountyIllinois man sentenced for high-speed chase that ended in PerrysburgOhio governor says some businesses may reopen after May 1Unpaid furlough policy approved by BGSU boardBG teen arrested for domestic violenceTrial date set for alleged BG shooter Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView