A memorial service for Abigail Elisabeth Neal, 40, Oak Harbor, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory.
Abigail passed away on August 30, 2021, at the Capital City Gardens nursing home in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born on November 1, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio, along with her beloved twin brother, Joshua Neal. She attended Anthony Wayne High School and graduated from Penta County Vocational School in 1999. She enjoyed cross stitching and spending time with her pet cats, Oreo and Gator.
She is survived by her mother, Vicki Bice (Arden Bice) of Tullahoma, TN, father, David Neal of Toledo, son, Joshua of Toledo, boyfriend, James Luettke of Oak Harbor, sister Brandi Welch (Forrest) of Sioux Falls, SD, brother, Dwight Young, of Westerville, brother, Harold Neal (Melanie) of Lima, Sister Bobbie Dawson (Kevin) of Lima, Sister, Becky Pescosolido (Randy) of Lima, Sister Shauna Ice of Delphos, Uncle Randall Weaver (Christine) of Westerville, and many beloved nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother; Joshua Neal, grandparents, Kenneth Weaver and Julia Weaver, uncle, Kevin Weaver, uncle, Bob Baum, aunt, Denise Baum and cousin, Andrew Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to her funeral fund at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Mt. Victory, OH.