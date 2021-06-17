Abelin “Abe” “Texas” Conde was born July 8, 1940, in San Benito, Texas, to Ignacio and Carolina (Rangel) Conde. He passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:25 pm at the Wood County Hospital.
Abe has one sister, Eloisa Lopez Conde she is 77 who lives in Harlington Texas, 4 sisters and 2 brothers preceded him in death.
Abe was known as the man on the bike with the American flags. Abe was a truck driver when he was 19 years old. He worked in Chicago Illinois, hauled peas in North Dakota, and string beans in Michigan. He would hunt and fish to support his wife and 3 boys. They came from a very poor part of Texas. Abe married Maria and they were together for 27 years. They had 3 boys Abe Jr. Oscar and Ray. Abe Jr preceded him in death. Abe was 27 when he worked at the cotton mill he had an accident and lost 4 fingers on his left hand, that’s when he decided to leave Texas. In our many conversations, Abe had told stories about working as a migrant worker in Florida and Michigan before making his way to Ohio when he was 57. Abe was a man of many trades, one of which was teaching at the Jordan Center. June Davis helped him get his first place on 582 for $300 a month after that he moved to the apartments on Fairview where he lived for 3 years. Abe found the Arbors and made that his home for 22 years. He was the first resident and received an award for the longest tenant.
Abe enjoyed riding his bike! He enjoyed watching people in front of Walmart and also visiting old and making new friends. He used to say “Oh My Gosh”, so many hairstyles, and colors, but yoga pants were his favorite! He would go to Big Lots, Arby’s, Good Will, The Deacon Shop, and several others places. It was nothing for Abe to travel 150 miles a day, he would even travel to Grand Rapids, Findley, Pemberville, Toledo to see rally by the river, North Baltimore, and Perrysburg by the water. Abe enjoyed going to the Deacon Shop regularly to visit special friends that he had gotten to know. Not only would he shop for himself, but he also would shop for other people in need. Abe was also good at being a translator for those who could not speak English.
“For many years, Abe has been a regular presence at the First Presbyterian Church Deacons’ Shop on Thursday Morning. He had “his’ chair and watched over the activity. He made shoppers welcome and was always helpful with language. He kept track of the farm community and knew just when to expect workers to arrive in the area. He shopped for several people, who were not able to come into the shop. He gathered items for them, packed up everything, and managed to tie it down on his bike, He will be missed!” -Janet DeLong
In May of 2007, a silhouette of Abe riding his bike was included in “the people,” a portrait of the community mural at the corner of Poe and North College. Abe is the face of the community, The students that helped construct the mural walked around town with cameras to find people who are unique to Bowling Green although everyone is unique,
Abe and his bike are the strangers we all find comfort in seeing.
Abe has a special friend Linda Reynolds. He promised her parents that he would look after her and he has for 20 years. They enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and spending time together. On his birthday we would take him to Bob Evans and he would have his favorite meal which was Chicken dinner. Abe had a heart of gold, he would do anything for anybody. He will be missed as if the red, white and blue were gone from our American flag.
The Man With The Golden Heart
By Kaylee Bishop
In places of darkness,
He brought light with his heart of gold
Turning the darkest of regions to a bright new place
He found a town full of sadness and decided to make it home
As the years went by the town became lighter
Thanks to the comfort of the stranger’s kindness
With a smile on the old traveler’s face he was finally ready to go home
Home to the place where the gates are as golden as his heart
Where his golden heart will shine down on us
Where he can finally rest
There will be a celebration of life held at Deck Hannaman Funeral Home located at 1460 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green OH 43402 June 24, 2021, at 6:00 pm please come and pay your respects.