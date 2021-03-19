Abel Perez, 86, of Deshler, Ohio passed away Wednesday March 17, 2021. He was born July 24, 1934 in Duval County, Texas. He married Rita Blaylock on February 18, 1959 and she preceded him in death February 11, 2007.
Abel worked as a carpenter for many years. He loved playing cards and watching Cleveland Indians Baseball and Cleveland Browns Football. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar and he was a member of the Norcross-Meyers American Legion Aux #305 in Custar. His greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons Abel Perez Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, Robert Perez of Whitehouse, Ohio and Thomas (Lorena) Perez of Bowling Green, Ohio, brother Adon Perez of Texas, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and siblings Gibb, Joe, Amador and Tilia.
Services for Abel will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Wood County Humane Society.
