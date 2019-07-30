Zucchini 500 takes off Wednesday at farmers market

The Zucchini 500 rolls Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Farmers Market at the corner of Main and Clough streets.
Check-in starts at 5 p.m.
Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:25 pm
The Zucchini 500 rolls Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Farmers Market at the corner of Main and Clough streets.
Check-in starts at 5 p.m.
Posted in News, Local News on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:25 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]