Join Mike McMaster, education coordinator for the Wood County Museum, and the North Baltimore Public Library to learn about the history of Wood County as told through the experience of newspaperman Charles Evers. This program covers the settling of the Evers family in Wood County to the period Charles Evers was sheriff.
The History of Wood County - by the way of the life of Charles Evers (Part 1) will be held at noon on Thursday. This is a rescheduled program from March 11.
Join the free program using the Zoom link https://bit.ly/3tr4dyW or call the North Baltimore library at 419-275-3621.