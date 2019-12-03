Zoo names its new baby giraffe

CINCINNATI (AP) — A giraffe born recently at the Cincinnati Zoo now has a name.
The male calf born Nov. 23 has been named Theo. Zoo officials said in a news release Monday that they picked that name because it means "divine gift."
Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:31 pm
Posted in News, State on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:31 pm.
