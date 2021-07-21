MILLBURY — A zoning variance hearing for First Solar has been canceled after the company reportedly bought other property for its expansion.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said that a hearing for Thursday has been canceled.
The company, which is expanding its Ohio 795 facility, bought other property and no longer requires the variance hearing, Hummer said.
The hearing had been scheduled for June 16, then moved to Thursday.
There had been some questions about the zoning variance, which was approved 2-1 by the Lake Township Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this summer.
The legality of the vote was questioned, as there are five members on the board.
The issue with the variance was that First Solar wanted to build a facility that occupies 40% of the property. The township zoning code allows for 25%.