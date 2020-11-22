LIME CITY — Plans for rebuilding the Perrysburg location of Ralphie’s Sports Eatery are one step closer toward construction with a pair of zoning approvals.
The sports bar was destroyed by a grill fire caused on May 5.
“We are all very pleased that the Bennett companies have decided to rebuild Ralphie’s on its traditional site,” said Walt Celley, Perrysburg Township administrator.
The new Ralphie’s location will be a 4,954 square foot building on the same lot as the previous facility located at 27393 Holiday Lane. The site includes 1.205 acres zoned C-2 Community Business and located within the U.S. 20 Overlay Zone.
The Perrysburg Township Zoning Commission met on Nov. 9. A site plan review for the new construction project being handled by George Oravecz, of Oravecz & Associates engineering and survey firm on behalf of Bennett Enteprises, was approved, subject to the granting of a variance by the Perrysburg Township Board of Zoning Appeals.
The BZA met Tuesday and granted the variance.
Celley said the variance was for the rear yard building setback. Landscaping and parking requirements would make the building 5 feet closer to the rear parking lot line than would ordinarily be permitted. No dollar value or date for start of construction has been determined.
In other business, the zoning commission approved a site plan for development of Edward H. Simmons Park. The park will include construction of an asphalt multi-use path, dog park basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, playground, pond, archery range and parking lot with storm drainage.
An informal site plan review was made for the Vitalia Active Adult Community, Solon, for the proposed development of a senior living community at 27661 Simmons Road. The proposed project would include a combination of independent living, assisted living, memory care and villas on 9.62 acres of land zoned R-5 Multiple Family Residential. No vote was taken.