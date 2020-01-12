Zmuda will lead 6th District Court of Appeals - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Zmuda will lead 6th District Court of Appeals

Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:11 pm

Judge Gene A. Zmuda has been elected to serve as presiding judge of the 6th District Court of Appeals of Ohio, effective Jan. 1.

Zmuda was elected to the court in 2018.

Posted in , on Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:11 pm.

Calendar

