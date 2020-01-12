Zmuda will lead 6th District Court of Appeals

Judge Gene A. Zmuda has been elected to serve as presiding judge of the 6th District Court of Appeals of Ohio, effective Jan. 1.
Zmuda was elected to the court in 2018.
Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:11 pm
Judge Gene A. Zmuda has been elected to serve as presiding judge of the 6th District Court of Appeals of Ohio, effective Jan. 1.
Zmuda was elected to the court in 2018.
Posted in News, Local News on Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:11 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]