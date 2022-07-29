Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, surrounded by ambassadors of different countries and UN officials, visits a port in Chornomork during loading of grain on a Turkish ship, background, close to Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. 

 Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Black Sea port Friday as crews prepared terminals to export grain trapped by Russia's five-month-old war, work that was inching forward a week after a deal was struck to allow critical food supplies to flow to millions of impoverished people facing hunger worldwide.

"The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war," Zelenskyy said at a port in the Odesa region.

