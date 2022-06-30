PERRYSBURG — Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic atmosphere, will open its 35th location on Fremont Pike on July 7.
The restaurant will be located at 10584 Fremont Pike and will mark the company’s second location in the Toledo area; the Monroe Street restaurant opened in March 2021.
The new restaurant will seat 207 total, including 120 seats in the dining room, 15 at the bar and 72 on the extended outdoor patio.
“We couldn’t be more excited to open our 2nd Condado Tacos restaurant in the Toledo market, in Perrysburg, and to bring our crave-worthy Condado Tacos, margs and tequilas to this community,” said Chris Artinian, president and chief executive officer, Condado Tacos. “We often say Condado serves up ‘Enough Yum for Everyone’ and we feel that’s becoming more evident as we continue our expansion throughout Ohio, our home turf and a state who fully embraces our brand.”
Clean food drives the Condado menu and it’s all about fresh. In addition to the renowned Queso, signature taco suggestions including Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells, and anchor a menu with ingredients such as Korean BBQ, with pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak, and the Offer Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco and the Mango Guac.
Condado has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free taco options, ranging from $3.85-$5.50. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins, toppings and sauces.
Condado also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas and specialty margaritas such as the Gran Clasico.
Condado works with local artists to paint the walls of each restaurant with street-art inspired murals – floor to ceiling.
For the Perrysburg location, Condado Tacos locally commissioned artists have created their own magic-bending avatars based off of four elements: earth, wind, water and fire.
Condado has 35 locations in 13 markets across seven states.
Condado Tacos Perrysburg will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight.
Condado Tacos opened in 2014 with its first location in Columbus. Since its founding, the brand has grown to 33 locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Boardman/Youngstown, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Lexington, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Charlotte.