Yuengling, Hershey collaborate on chocolate-infused brew

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Soon on tap: a new brew featuring Yuengling's nearly 200-year-old porter recipe and Hershey's chocolate.
The two Pennsylvania companies are teaming up on a limited-edition beer called Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.
Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:37 pm
