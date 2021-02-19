FILE- This Monday, April 20, 2020 file photo shows protesters gathering outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio to protest the stay home order. Legislative testimony made Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in support of a GOP-backed effort to limit public health orders made by Ohio's governor was removed from YouTube after the service deemed it contained COVID-19 misinformation. The Google-owned platform said it removed content that was uploaded this week to The Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom channel for violating the company's terms of services.