Youngstown State extends Tressel as president through 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Youngstown State University's trustees and its president have agreed to extend his contract through June 2020.
The university's Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel agreed this past week to the one-year extension.
Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:26 pm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Youngstown State University's trustees and its president have agreed to extend his contract through June 2020.
The university's Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel agreed this past week to the one-year extension.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]