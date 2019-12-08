Youngstown State extends Tressel as president through 2021 - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Youngstown State extends Tressel as president through 2021

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:26 pm

Youngstown State extends Tressel as president through 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Youngstown State University's trustees and its president have agreed to extend his contract through June 2020.

The university's Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel agreed this past week to the one-year extension.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:26 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]