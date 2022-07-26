Russia Ukraine War Techno Clean Up

A DJ at work while young volunteers clear debris from a building destroyed by a Russian rocket in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 24, 2022. In a village in northern Ukraine, devastated by Russian occupation only months ago, a techno party in a bombed-out building has brought together more than 200 young people who have found a novel way to help rebuild their country. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)

 Vasilisa Stepanenko

YAHIDNE, Ukraine (AP) — In a village in northern Ukraine that was devastated by Russian occupation only months ago, a techno party is in full swing.

In a bombed-out building, more than 200 young people have found a novel way to help rebuild their country.

