'You can’t put grief on hold' — Funeral homes adjust to coronavirus regulations

The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on how funeral homes are conducting business. They are having to juggle how to support families who want to grieve, while protecting their health.

One of the services that Witzler-Shank Funeral Home is offering is live-streaming services for families.

“We are guiding families to do small private services or graveside services at this point, and immediate family only,” said co-owner Bob Shank Jr. from the main location in Perrysburg.

However, everything is flexible.

“We will meet the family’s needs,” Shank said.

He said he changed their policy on March 18. All funerals previously scheduled went on “but the number of attendees was limited.”

With six locations throughout Northwest Ohio, each can accommodate differing numbers of people while still maintaining the six feet recommended for social distancing.

There are signs all around the facilities and staff encourage families to keep the 6-foot “social distancing” space.

They are being sensible, though, Shank said.

“We’re never going to stop a family member from hugging another family member. There is a limit to what we’re going to do,” he said. “We’re trying to be reasonable while following all of the guidelines.”

When there is a graveside service, there can still be something inside for family, Shank said.

“We still allow a funeral service in the funeral home for immediate family,” he said, adding that is limited to 10 people.

Witzler-Shank continues to offer live streaming from every branch.

“We live streamed our first funeral last Saturday,” Shank said.

They have been live streaming for three to four years, “but I think now more families will want it.”

The trend is also forcing those funeral homes that have maybe fallen behind to catch up, he said.

Shank has been a licensed funeral director for 27 years.

“My father, who has been in 65 years, has never seen anything like this,” he said.

The effects of the mandates has impacted business in many ways, Shank said.

“Lack of gathering is the biggest effect. That is what is a funeral … and that ability has been taken away.”

Brittany Dunn, funeral director with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green, said for a visitation planned for Thursday in Waterville, they are only allowing 10 people in at a time. The rest are being asked to wait outside or in their vehicle.

“The funeral service is going to be private,” she said, but they are recording it for family and live streaming it on Facebook.

“It’s a really hard and touchy time. For people who are grieving, it’s just so hard,” she said.

Dunn Funeral Home has been in business in Bowling Green since 1975 and she has been a funeral director since 2012.

Staff is cleaning the facilities, and there are hand sanitizer stations. People know if they are greeting a family, “keep your distance. No shaking hands or hugging.”

They discuss the social distancing with families and leave it to them to guide family members. Rather than hug, family members may say “you being here is enough,” Dunn said.

“It’s so hard, we’re taking it case by case,” she added. “There’s a lot of touching that is in our industry, comforting people.”

People have been understanding and are willing to work with them to find a solution, Dunn said.

Ernie Marsteller of Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes, with three locations in the area, said they haven’t had to cancel any services.

“You can’t put grief on hold,” he said, adding that many families are having visitation in their homes and still planning a service.

Marsteller said he just downloaded a live streaming guide for their two locations. He was speaking from their original location in Luckey.

“We can still have a funeral but people can watch virtually,” Marsteller said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this that has a direct effect on everybody,” he said, adding that he has been in the business for 30 years.

He said cemeteries may have graveside services, but also are limiting attendance to 10 people.

Marsteller said in the past month her has seen the number of cremations rise – with services planned for a later date.

Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic, said funeral director Dannielle Barndt.

They are limiting the number of people to immediate family only and webcasting the funeral service live.

“Comforting our families during difficult times is very important to us, and it will definitely be challenging during this social distancing, but we are still working really hard to be there for our families in every way possible,” Barndt said.

The new site also has a blog titled Ask the Director, where they write educational articles on all topics including grief, COVID-19 and funeral services.

She has been a licensed funeral director since 2013. Her grandfather, Charles Barndt, bought the funeral home back in 1961, and then her father, Doug Barndt, bought the funeral home in 1994.

“In that time we have never seen anything like this,” she said.