The Wood County District Public Library is holding a free, slower-paced yoga practice led by Sarah Solarik on Friday starting at noon on Google Meet.
Enjoy a 45-minute deep stretch session which concentrates primarily on movements for the hips, hamstrings and upper back from the comfort of home.
To get the most from the session, have on hand these yoga props (or suggested substitutes):
- yoga mat or towel or beach towel
- two blocks, or hard-cover books, or cylinder containers, such as bread crumbs or wet wipes containers
- strap, or belt or towel
To sign up to participate, and for information on how to join the Google Meet session, email woodref@wcdpl.org. Everyone is welcome and this will be appropriate for all levels of experience.