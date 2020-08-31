PERRYSBURG — Yark Automotive Group has opened Yark Chevrolet at 26997 N. Dixie Hwy.
The Yark Chevrolet Perrysburg facility covers about 57,000 square feet and occupies over 7 acres at its new home. The new 7,000 square foot showroom will display the latest in Chevrolet vehicle design, safety and performance, a service center that features three service lanes (including an all makes General Motors Express Service lane), 25 service bays and a separate car wash and detail center.
The business also has the capability to service Chevrolet medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles, which are now part of their new vehicle lineup.
Other dealership amenities include: an internet café, coffee bar, children’s play area and large conference room which will be made available for use by the Perrysburg and surrounding communities for local civic and charitable organization meetings.
“The new Yark Chevrolet is simply an amazing facility from the first step in the door. We are so excited to share this new facility with everyone and begin serving all of our loyal customers. I would also like to thank the team at Rudolph Libbe, as well as all of our sub-contractors that kept this massive project on time through the breakout of COVID-19. This was truly a collective effort in great team work,” said DJ Yark.
To request information about using the conference room for an organization or event, or further details on the official grand opening, contact Emily Yark Reny, Yark Automotive Group marketing manager, at eyark@yarkauto.com.