An impaired motorcyclist driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Monday night struck a trooper and caused another crash, according to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 9:54 p.m., troopers from the Bowling Green Post responded to I-75 in search of a wrong-way driver.
Trooper Jeffery Huffman, 30, of the Bowling Green post was driving southbound in the left lane, near U.S. 6 (mile post 179) in Center Township when he observed a motorcycle coming north in the southbound lanes towards oncoming traffic.
Huffman moved onto the inside shoulder with his overhead emergency lights activated and was almost stopped when his 2019 Dodge Charger was struck by a 2009 Harley-Davidson, operated by Daniel Stover, 52, Findlay.
Stover was ejected from the motorcycle. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by ambulance.
Huffman sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center. The Charger sustained minor front end damage and the Harley-Davidson sustained heavy damage.
At the same time Huffman was intercepting the wrong way driver, a 2020 Dodge Ram, operated by Darrell Lanier, 58, Lambertville, Michigan, was slowing in the right lane when it was rear ended by a 2008 Kawasaki, operated by Ryan Gleckler, 35, Bluffton.
Gleckler was ejected from the motorcycle. He sustained serious injuries and was transported St. Vincent Medical Center by ambulance. Lanier and his passenger, Mary Lanier, 57, Lambertville, Michigan, were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. The Dodge Ram sustained minor damage and the Kawasaki sustained heavy damage.
The crash remains under investigation and impairment appears to be a factor in regards to the wrong-way driver, the patrol said in a release.
Southbound I-75 was closed following the crash and re-opened at 1:30 a.m.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Fire Division, Central Joint Fire District, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Wright Tire & Auto and Pat & Son Towing and Recovery.
The patrol reminds motorists to call #677 to report a reckless or impaired driver.