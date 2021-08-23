FOSTORIA – ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital now offers wound care services. Wound Care treats individuals with hard-to-heal wounds, caused by diabetes, poor circulation, pressure sores or other medical problems.
“It was important that we bring this critical service to Fostoria,” said Deana Sievert, president, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. “For those who are in need of wound care, working with a medical professional who understands your specific condition can make a huge improvement in the healing process.”
The new location is located in suite 201 inside Fostoria Community Hospital and is led by Jessica Wozniak, DNP. Wozniak is an adult, geriatric, acute care specialist. She provides comprehensive treatments for diabetic wounds, vascular wounds, traumatic wounds, wounds caused by prolonged or excessive pressure, burns, and wounds caused by other pre-existing medical conditions.
ProMedica Wound Care is backed by the specialists of Jobst Vascular Institute. Wound Care at Fostoria Community Hospital is open Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Visits are by appointment only. A referral is preferred, but not required. For more information, call 419-436-6883 or visit promedica.org/woundcare.