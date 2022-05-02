WALBRIDGE — The pool season is coming along swimmingly after a scare about a shortage of workers.
In March, Mayor Ed Kolanko said there had been zero applicants for the season. If a few weren’t hired, the pool may not open and even close permanently due to the expense of operating and opening the pool.
At the last meeting, Councilman Ron Liwo asked if there had been more applicants.
Clerk of Council Clara Intagliata said that 14 applications have been received.
Liwo urged a quick follow-up.
“And what are we doing with them?” he asked. “It’s getting close and we’ve got to get them trained. If there’s applicants out there, if they’re not hearing form us, they’ll land somewhere else.”
Intagliata said a class is being put together for the applicants.
“Every one of them has heard from us,” she said.
Kolanko and Councilwoman Vicki Canales-Pratt were absent, and excused from the April 20 meeting.
In their absence, council President Karen Baron was mayor pro-tem and Councilwoman LaDena Williams was appointed council president pro-tem.
In the parks report, Councilwman Sue Hart-Douglas said that she would like the Railway Park playground equipment inspected for safety.
She thinks a grant may help pay for replacement equipment, which could cost $100,000.
“It’s going to be an expensive project,” Hart-Douglas said.
She added that the parks and recreation committee would also like to see the dugouts expanded.
“Instead of replacing it, we want to see it expanded,” Hart-Douglas said. “They need more room and they need some things added to those dugouts, and they want a warm-up area for pitchers.”
Village Administrator Mike Adkins is following up, she said.
Hart-Douglas said she is also going to be researching the village ordinances about whether golf practice is allowed in Loop Park and whether dogs can be off-leash.