2 workers die after being trapped in grain silo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A shipping business in Ohio says two workers died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain.
The workers became trapped Friday morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo.
Posted: Friday, July 19, 2019 3:04 pm
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A shipping business in Ohio says two workers died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain.
The workers became trapped Friday morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Sylvania, OH
419-882-8524
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-5060
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-2582
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]