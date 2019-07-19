2 workers die after being trapped in grain silo - Sentinel-Tribune: News

2 workers die after being trapped in grain silo

Posted: Friday, July 19, 2019 3:04 pm

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A shipping business in Ohio says two workers died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain.

The workers became trapped Friday morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo.

