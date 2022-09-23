ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the incident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a pair of Friday news conferences.

