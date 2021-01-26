Bowling Green’s Historic Preservation Commission on Friday voted on a series of recommended changes to proposed historic preservation legislation, and also heard some concerns from property owners.
The voted-on changes were to be sent to the planning commission for review.
“We hope we’ll have community support,” said HPC Chair John Sampen during the meeting. “We won’t have everybody’s support, we know that.”
Council created the present HPC in 2019, and the new legislation was introduced by council in November. The purpose of the new legislation is to make the city a Certified Local Government for historic preservation, a program administered by the National Park Service and the Ohio Historic Preservation Office. The city would become active in the federal program and have access to grant opportunities.
According to an HPC letter sent to council in October, the proposed legislation “retains the overall structure and goals of the former proposed legislation from 2014-15, but does so in a more citizen-friendly way. The intent of the legislation is to ensure that all properties given historic preservation status and protection in the City of Bowling Green – which can only happen through subsequent legislative action to designate specific Historic Buildings, Districts, Landmarks, Objects, Sites and Structures – shall meet the standards set forth” in the legislation.
Members of the HPC and the planning commission discussed the legislation during the planning commission’s Jan. 6 meeting, with plans for both bodies to each further discuss the issue.
“We had a lively discussion with the planning commission and we appreciate their comments and thoughts about where we’re at,” Sampen said. “We’ve received some comments over the last couple weeks concerning their thoughts on the ordinance and many of them we will be talking about this afternoon.”
The HPC took up 12 suggestions during Friday’s meeting, a number of which involved small additions or changes of wording.
Among the more substantive issues dealt with was a suggestion that historic preservation appeals be made to council. Currently, as written in the legislation, such appeals would go before the board of zoning appeals.
“This is in response to at least one member of the planning commission who had some apparent trepidation about using the board of zoning appeals,” HPC Secretary Les Barber said. “I thought if we defined the standards that the BZA used perhaps that would alleviate some of that person’s concerns.”
After discussion, the HPC ultimately decided to leave the BZA as the body to hear appeals, but added language stating the BZA would limit consideration to questions of whether the HPC adequately considered hardship issues and whether the HPC adequately followed the rules and standards set forth in the ordinance in making their decisions.
The largest discussion centered around concerns about section 158.06(D) of the proposed ordinance. The sections reads: “In the case of proposed historic districts, the commission shall conduct a survey of all owners of properties within such a district and report the results of that survey, along with its recommendations in writing, to city council. At least a simple majority of the owners must agree to the creation of the district before the commission forwards a recommendation for designation.”
It was noted that there were suggestions from the planning commission about what percentage of owners must be in agreement. One suggested 60%, another 67%, and two suggested that participation should be completely voluntary.
Barber said that he felt a majority vote, as written in the proposed ordinance, was the best course, noting majority ruled in other votes for elected officials, referendums and policies.
“We live in a community that is not like the average Ohio city or town or village. We’re in a city that has a major public university, we have a 40-year history of properties … being bought for rentals,” Barber said. “And I think to raise the threshold above 50% is to give the people who are owners of rental units a kind of veto power over” efforts to create historic districts.
“In other words, I think we need as much help as we can get to move in the direction of historic preservation in Bowling Green,” he said.
Vice Chair Will Roudebush, noting Ohio History website items, said there seemed to be constitutional backing for what is in the ordinance.
Member Chris Mowen asked Planning Director Heather Sayler why 60% was suggested. She said it is in the state’s model historic preservation ordinance because it offers a clear majority, and also the special approval district downtown requires 60% of property owners to signs on.
“We have our elections and it’s majority wins the election,” Sampen said, “and I see no reason why it should be any different for a proposal like this. Certainly if the majority votes it down, I totally respect that. I hope that property owners would feel the same way if they were in the minority of that vote.”
Prior to voting, the HPC consulted Nathan Bevil of the Ohio Historic Preservation Office, who attended the meeting remotely, on this and other issues.
Bevil said that in the state, each community is devising its own enabling legislation but that a simple majority is usually preferable “because that gets the most people in.” Bevil said he was not aware of any benefits to making historic districts or property listings entirely voluntary, noting “it brings up a lot more questions than it’s worth.”
Mowen, who is an architect, said some have concerns that historic preservation would deter developers. She said that she has spoken at work with developers who are interested in preservation-related zones, which they saw as an asset.
Sampen said he had seen a steady stream of people choosing not to live in Bowling Green and moving to Perrysburg, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and other communities nearby, “and that concerns me a lot.”
He said that if BG becomes a Certified Local Government and adopts historic districts “that may change dramatically. I hope … that people will want to stay in Bowling Green and not commute to work at the university.”
Mowen said BG has the opportunity to “entice students to stay. We don’t want that brain drain.”
Members ultimately voted to leave the voting percentage at a simple majority.
Sayler was asked to compile the changes voted on by the commission into the proposed ordinance and forward it to the planning commission for review. Barber will also draft a letter to the planning commission responding to the issues that were raised and why certain ones were not responded to.
During the lobby visitation portion of the meeting, the HPC heard from Michelle and Steve Green, Perrysburg residents who said they did business and owned property in Bowling Green. While they spoke in favor of historic preservation, they said it should be voluntary.
“I think this is a wonderful idea, I applaud you taking the time and effort,” said Michelle Green, adding “it should be on a voluntary basis and should be left up to the individual … and not to somebody who may not have lived the practical side of things.”
“I think this is a great effort, a great thing to do. However, my biggest concern is just the mandate,” said Steve Green. “Otherwise I think it’s just fantastic. … I just don’t think it should be forced.”
He said that they have been able to revitalize properties in the city because they’ve had control over the choices to be made.
Steve Green said that many properties the HPC was concerned about in the city’s historic area are already split into rentals, which families aren’t likely to move into. He said that people are moving to Perrysburg because of the amenities there, and because young families want newer neighborhoods with newer homes.
John Maurer told the HPC that he isn’t against historic preservation.
“We don’t like to tear down buildings, we don’t like to alter the community,” he said. “It’s just coming up with something everybody can live with.”
He also said he questioned the fairness of each property owner receiving one vote regardless of the number of properties they hold. Maurer said that in downtown Bowling Green, property owners’ votes are based on their front footage.