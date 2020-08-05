West Wooster Street at Maple Street will close next week for the installation of a new water line.
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing West Wooster at Maple to all traffic beginning 7 a.m. on Monday. This closure is required due to the planned installation of a new water line under the intersection of West Wooster and Maple.
Additionally, crews will be replacing manholes, storm drains and other underground infrastructure. All of this is in conjunction with the current South Maple improvement project and the planned paving of West Wooster in 2021 or 2022.
It is expected that the intersection will reopen no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 15. Pavement restoration is planned for the week of Aug. 17. This schedule is dependent upon progress of work and weather.