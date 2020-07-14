The Wooster Green art feature is scheduled for arrival and installation on Thursday, some time in the morning, according to organizers.
Deedee Morrison’s sculpture, “Ties That Bind,” was chosen by the Wooster Green Steering Committee at the end of a nine-month competitive process that included review and response from the public.
Morrison has worked as a professional studio and public artist for more than 15 years and has worked with libraries, schools, parks, cities, and municipalities all over the country. In responding to the Wooster Green Art Piece Request, Morrison provided extensive detail on her proposed project, which can be found on the City of Bowling Green’s web site https://www.bgohio.org/wooster-green-art-piece-request-for-qualifications/.
The Alabama-based artist will be working with Tyler Getz of K&K Concrete in cooperation with the electrical division on the installation. Public works assisted with the preparation of the site and will add landscaping stone to the site to match what is around the entrance gate and the gazebo.
The Wooster Green Steering Committee will be scheduling an official inauguration of the Wooster Green gathering place when it is safe to do so.